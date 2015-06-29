U.S. import prices increase for fifth straight month
WASHINGTON U.S. import prices increased more than expected in April amid rising costs for petroleum products and a range of other goods, which could help boost domestic inflation.
WASHINGTON The United States government is not contemplating a federal bailout of Puerto Rico to help the island deal with its debt crisis, the White House said on Monday.
White House spokesman Josh Earnest said federal officials are, however, committed to working with the island.
Puerto Rico is struggling with $73 billion in debt and a report released by former IMF staffers on Sunday proposed debt restructuring and tough austerity measures.
(Reporting by Lindsay Dunsmuir; Editing by Bill Trott)
NEW YORK Snap Inc has many similarities with archrivals Facebook Inc and Twitter Inc , but shareholders are eager to avoid one in particular when the social media company reports earnings on Wednesday for the first time since its initial public offering: a plunging stock price.