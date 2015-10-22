Wall St. on track to record worst day in one month
U.S. stocks trimmed losses on Thursday, but were still on track for their biggest one-day fall in nearly a month due to declines in retail and bank shares.
WASHINGTON The White House said on Thursday that the Obama administration has leveraged all of its power to help support Puerto Rico as it copes with a fiscal crisis.
White House spokesman Eric Schultz said the Puerto Rican fiscal crisis is severe and needs a congressional response.
LONDON Sovereign investors are sinking more money into tech start-ups and opening offices in Silicon Valley in the hope of bagging a "unicorn" - the rare private firm that grows in value to over $1 billion.