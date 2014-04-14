Pulitzer prize administrator Sig Gissler announces the 2014 Pulitzer Prize winners at Colombia University in New York April 14, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters journalist Jason Szep (L) celebrates with colleague Alistair Bell (R) in the Reuters Washington bureau after it was announced that Szep and a team from Reuters won a Pulitzer prize for international reporting on the violent persecution of a Muslim minority in Myanmar, April 14, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

NEW YORK Columbia University announced on Monday the winners of the 98th annual Pulitzer Prizes, among the most prestigious recognitions for achievement in U.S. journalism and the arts.

The following are the winners in each category:

JOURNALISM: PUBLIC SERVICE - Guardian US, The Washington Post

JOURNALISM: BREAKING NEWS REPORTING - Boston Globe staff

JOURNALISM: INVESTIGATIVE REPORTING - Chris Hamby, The Center for Public Integrity

JOURNALISM: EXPLANATORY REPORTING - Eli Saslow, The Washington Post

JOURNALISM: LOCAL REPORTING - Will Hobson and Michael LaForgia, Tampa Bay Times

JOURNALISM: NATIONAL REPORTING - David Philipps, The Gazette, Colorado Springs, Colorado

JOURNALISM: INTERNATIONAL REPORTING - Jason Szep and Andrew R.C. Marshall, Reuters

JOURNALISM: FEATURE WRITING - No award

JOURNALISM: COMMENTARY - Stephen Henderson, Detroit Free Press

JOURNALISM: CRITICISM - Inga Saffron, Philadelphia Inquirer

JOURNALISM: EDITORIAL WRITING - The Oregonian, Portland

JOURNALISM: EDITORIAL CARTOONING - Kevin Siers, Charlotte Observer

JOURNALISM: BREAKING NEWS PHOTOGRAPHY - Tyler Hicks, The New York Times

JOURNALISM: FEATURE PHOTOGRAPHY - Josh Haner, The New York Times

LETTERS: FICTION - "The Goldfinch," by Donna Tartt (Little, Brown)

LETTERS: DRAMA - "The Flick," by Annie Baker

LETTERS: HISTORY - "The Internal Enemy: Slavery and War in Virginia, 1772-1832," by Alan Taylor (W.W. Norton)

LETTERS: BIOGRAPHY - "Margaret Fuller: A New American Life," by Megan Marshall (Houghton Mifflin Harcourt)

LETTERS: POETRY - "3 Sections," by Vijay Seshadri

LETTERS: GENERAL NONFICTION - "Toms River: A Story of Science and Salvation," by Dan Fagin (Bantam Books)

MUSIC - "Become Ocean," by John Luther Adams

