BUNKERVILLE, Nevada The U.S. Bureau of Land Management released on Saturday the remaining cattle of a Nevada ranching family that the agency had seized in a dispute over grazing on federal land, according to a Reuters witness.

The close to 300 cattle were led through a wash under Interstate-15 near Bunkerville, Nevada, and back onto the grazing land where rancher Cliven Bundy's herds have grazed for decades. The action by U.S. officials, who had earlier ended a roundup of Bundy's cattle, followed the arrival of armed supporters of the ranching family.

