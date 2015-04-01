NEW YORK U.S. interest rates on overnight loans for banks and bond dealers fell on Wednesday as investors resumed lending at the start of the second quarter after limiting their exposure earlier this week.

In the repurchase agreement (repo) market, the interest rate on overnight loans was last quoted at 0.18-0.22 percent USONRP=GCMN, down from 0.58 percent late on Tuesday, according to ICAP data.

Tuesday's repo rates were at levels last seen during the global financial crisis more than six years ago.

This $5 trillion sector is critical for Wall Street dealers and some banks, which pledge Treasuries and other securities as collateral to obtain short-term cash to fund their trades.

Analysts said banks especially were reluctant to lend through repos near the end of the first quarter because they wanted to avoid adding assets to their books, which would require them to set aside additional capital.

Instead, banks, money market funds and other cash investors parked money with the Federal Reserve via reverse repurchase agreements and the federal funds market, even though they earned a lower interest rate.

Money market funds, another major group of repo lenders, likely cut back their lending in the past week due to a hefty decline in assets in advance of the end of the first quarter on Tuesday.

U.S. money fund assets fell $44.36 billion to $2.676 trillion in the week ended March 31, the largest single-week decrease since the second week of October 2013, the Money Fund Report said on Wednesday.

About a year and a half ago, huge swings in asset flows happened because of fears the U.S. government might delay payments on its debt as the White House and Republican lawmakers wrangled over raising the federal debt ceiling.

Back then, the huge drop in money fund assets drove overnight repo rates as high as 0.25 percent before falling to the single digits the following week, when flows returned.

Meanwhile, the federal funds rate USONFFE=, which banks charge each other to borrow their excess reserves, averaged 0.06 percent on Tuesday, down from 0.12 percent on Monday, Fed data released early Tuesday showed.

This was the lowest average or effective fed funds rate since Feb. 27.

On Wednesday, the fed funds rate, which the Federal Reserve targets to achieve its rate objective, was last quoted at 0.12-0.13 percent, in line with its recent trading range, ICAP data showed.

