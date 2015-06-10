Wall St. weighed down by weak earnings, Comey sacking
U.S. stocks slipped on Wednesday, weighed down by a string of weak corporate earnings, while investors turned cautious after President Donald Trump fired his FBI chief.
Standard and Poor's affirmed its long- and short-term sovereign credit ratings on the United States at "AA positive" and "A-1 positive", citing the country's extensive economic policy flexibility and status as issuer of the world's leading reserve currency.
The outlook on the long-term rating on the United States remains stable, the ratings agency said.
NEW YORK A gauge of U.S. mortgage demand to buy a home climbed to its strongest level over 1-1/2 years last week even as most mortgage rates edged higher, according to Mortgage Bankers Association data released on Wednesday.