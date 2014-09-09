Ray Rice's wife defended the former Baltimore Ravens running back on Tuesday after a video showed him knocking her out, and assailed the media for its handling of an incident that put the U.S. National Football League on the defensive.

"I woke up this morning, feeling like I had a horrible nightmare, feeling like I'm mourning the death of my closest friend," Janay Rice wrote in an Instagram post. "But to have to accept the fact that it's reality is a nightmare itself."

Ray Rice, 27, who had been one of the top running backs in the National Football League, was released by the Ravens on Monday and suspended indefinitely by the league. The video shows him striking Janay, then his fiancée, in the elevator of a New Jersey casino in February.

The security camera footage, which has gone viral, has shaken the NFL and prompted a statement from the White House on domestic violence.

An earlier video of the incident showed Rice dragging an unconscious Janay from the elevator and in July he was suspended for two games by the league and fined $500,000.

But after video surfaced on Monday of him punching Janay inside the elevator, her head hitting a rail before she crumpled to the floor, Rice was cut from the team and suspended indefinitely by the NFL.

Janay Rice, who married Ray Rice shortly after the casino incident, accused the media of using the episode to "gain ratings."

"No one knows the pain that the media & unwanted options (sic) from the public has (sic) caused my family," she wrote on Instagram. "To make us relive a moment in our lives that we regret everyday is a horrible thing."

While Rice's wife was criticizing his detractors, Rice's sponsor, his former team and its fans took steps to distance themselves from the one-time star player.

Nike Inc said it was dropping its endorsement deal with Rice. The value of the deal was not immediately clear.

The Ravens, meanwhile, said they would let fans exchange their Ray Rice jerseys at its stadium stores. It declined to disclose the terms of the swap.

A Baltimore pizza parlor was offering a free pizza and said it would donate $2.70, after Rice's number 27, to a local shelter for every jersey it received.

"These jerseys will save us money on toilet paper this week," Hersh's Pizza and Drinks said on its Facebook page.

NFL ON THE DEFENSIVE

The NFL said it had not seen the new video until Monday, when it was released by the website TMZ. It said it was never informed of its existence while it conducted a thorough investigation of the incident earlier this year.

"We requested from law enforcement any and all information about the incident, including any video that may exist," the NFL said in a statement on Tuesday.

"We spoke to members of the New Jersey State Police and reached out multiple times to the Atlantic City Police Department and the Atlantic County prosecutor's office.

"That video was not made available to us and no one in our office saw it until yesterday."

Before the new video emerged, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said he "didn't get it right" when he initially suspended Rice for two games. He has since toughened the sanctions for NFL players who commit domestic violence.

Rice was indicted by a grand jury in March on third-degree aggravated assault but the charge was dropped because Janay declined to testify against him. He agreed to court-supervised counseling.

Rice had his worst NFL season last year and it remained unclear if he will ever play again.

New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft told "CBS This Morning" on Tuesday anyone who saw the video would be "outraged and really disgusted."

He praised Goodell's handling of the situation, saying the commissioner had no knowledge of the second video before Monday, and for setting a clear policy of proper conduct in the NFL.

"Anyone who is second guessing that, doesn't know him," he said.

White House spokesman Josh Earnest said President Barack Obama "believes that domestic violence is contemptible and unacceptable in a civilized society."

U.S. lawmakers on Tuesday said releasing Rice was not a tough enough punishment and urged the NFL to use the incident as an opportunity to voluntarily change its rules and stiffen its penalties for such abuse.

