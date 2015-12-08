Trump says actively considering breaking up big banks: Bloomberg TV
WASHINGTON U.S. President Donald Trump said he was actively considering breaking up big banks, Bloomberg Television reported on Monday.
WASHINGTON Raytheon Co (RTN.N) was awarded a contract for more than $543 million for 17 Standard Missile-3 Block IIA missiles, the Pentagon said on Tuesday.
The contract is to “manufacture, assemble, test and deliver” the missiles and is an addition to a previous contract awarded in July, the Defense Department said in its daily digest of major contract awards.
It added that the work is expected to be completed by March 2020.
(Reporting by Idrees Ali; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)
WASHINGTON U.S. President Donald Trump said he was actively considering breaking up big banks, Bloomberg Television reported on Monday.
BEVERLY HILLS U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross said on Monday that there is no reason that the U.S. economy cannot grow more robustly if the Trump administration is successful in rolling back a number of regulations.