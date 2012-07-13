WASHINGTON The U.S. Food and Drug Administration warned consumers on Friday against eating products of the Mexicali Cheese Corp because the deadly listeria bacteria has been found in some of them.

Mexicali Cheese, of Woodhaven, New York, has failed to comply with a May 1 court order to stop making and distributing food until safety steps have been carried out, the FDA said in an emailed statement.

The tainted food was distributed in the New York area and in New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Connecticut. The FDA is asking retailers to remove any Mexicali products from their shelves, the statement said.

The New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets issued warnings about the products on June 29 and July 2.

They are in 14-ounce tubs and are labeled Mexicali Queso Fresco Mexicano, Mexican Style Fresh Cheese; Acatlan Queso Fresco, Fresh Cheese; Mi Quesito Mexicano, Mexican Cheese; and Quesillo Ecuatoriano, Ecuadorian Style Cheese.

Listeria can cause listeriosis and outbreaks are usually associated with deli meats, unpasteurized cheeses and smoked refrigerated seafood products.

Listeriosis symptoms include fever and muscle aches, sometimes preceded by diarrhea and other gastric problems.

Attempts to contact Mexicali Cheese were unsuccessful.

