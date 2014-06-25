WASHINGTON A Massachusetts company is recalling about 66,000 cork-piercing devices because the wine-dispensing systems can break bottles, creating a risk of cuts, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said on Wednesday.

Coravin Inc's 1000 Wine Access System uses a hollow needle to penetrate a wine bottle cork and allow wine to be dispensed without removing the cork, the commission said in a statement.

The Burlington, Massachusetts, company has received 13 reports of bottles breaking. They include one in which a bottle burst into four pieces and caused two chipped teeth and a cut that required stitches, the statement said.

The system was sold online and at wine stores from July 2013 to June 2014 for about $300. It was made in China.

