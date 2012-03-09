WASHINGTON Gerber Products Co is recalling some of its Good Start Gentle powdered infant formula because of an off-odor, the Florham Park, New Jersey, company said.

Gerber is offering a replacement for the recalled formula, which is in a 23.2 ounce plastic package from batch GXP1684, the company said in a statement on Friday on the U.S. Food and Drug Administration website.

The package's expiration date is March 5, 2013.

The product poses no health or safety risk but might have an off-odor, Gerber said.

"In some cases spit-up and other gastrointestinal complaints have been reported," it said.

