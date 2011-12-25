Two U.S. food makers have voluntarily recalled snacks contaminated by peanuts, while another firm increased its recall of alfalfa products due to salmonella contamination, the Food and Drug Administration said on Sunday.

Green Bay, Wisconsin-based Eillien's Candies, Inc. recalled its Yogurt Raisins, Granola Mix and Cinnamon Granola Mix products while Maribel's Sweets Inc of New York recalled its New York Handbag Collection chocolates because the products may contain undeclared peanuts, the FDA said.

Both companies said there have been no reports of illness, but warned that people with peanut allergies could face serious or life-threatening reactions if they consumed the products.

"The recall was initiated when it was discovered that Yogurt Covered Peanuts may have been mixed with Yogurt Covered Raisins," Eillien's said.

Eillien's recall affects products with a "sell by" date prior to December 22, 2012 and that were distributed throughout Wisconsin, Illinois, Iowa, Minnesota, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Nebraska and Colorado.

The contaminated Maribel's Sweets chocolates, which may contain tree nuts or peanuts, are packaged in either blue or red boxes with varying quantities -- 9, 16, 25, or 100 -- and distributed between November 1 and December 23 of this year, the company said.

Maribel's Sweets said the contamination problem was caused by a temporary breakdown in the company's production and packaging processes.

The recalled chocolates were distributed nationwide in retail stores and through mail orders, the company said.

Meanwhile, Texas-based Green Valley Food Corp has increased to 6,723 the number of cases it recalled of its "Let's Grow Healthy Together!" alfalfa sprouts, up from an initial recall of 650 cases on Friday.

The product, packaged in small plastic containers, was distributed to retail chains and food distribution centers in Texas, the company said.

On December 12, "a random sample was taken from a customer we currently supply. The product tested positive for Salmonella," an organism that can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections, the company said.

There have been no confirmed illnesses related to the recalled product, the company said.

