U.S. government posts $182 billion surplus in April
WASHINGTON The U.S. government had a $182 billion budget surplus in April, confounding market expectations for a deficit, according to Treasury Department data released on Wednesday.
WASHINGTON The U.S. Treasury is concerned with maintaining high levels of capital market liquidity, but it doesn't think tighter regulations reduced liquidity enough to drive a sharp swing in financial markets last October, Treasury Secretary Jack Lew said.
"We are concerned about making sure that we maintain the most liquid markets in the world," Lew told lawmakers on Tuesday. "I do think that it is a mistake to attribute to regulatory policy what happened on October 15."
(Reporting by Jason Lange)
NEW YORK Snap Inc has many similarities with archrivals Facebook Inc and Twitter Inc , but shareholders are eager to avoid one in particular when the social media company reports earnings on Wednesday for the first time since its initial public offering: a plunging stock price.