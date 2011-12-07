* Many shoppers planning modest Christmas
* Luxury spending rising, but caution still in air
By Phil Wahba and Martha Sanchez-Avila
NEW YORK/LOS ANGELES, Dec 6 Adriana Garcia
won't be buying her family Christmas gifts this year.
The 26-year-old from Huntington Park, California lost her
job as a teacher's assistant last year and now works part-time
at a Jamba Juice near Los Angeles.
Her husband, a security guard unable to work since hurting
his hand three months ago, is not yet getting his disability
checks. The couple spends on the basics: food and rent.
"I don't really care about the presents," said Garcia.
Kelly Lenehan, a 40-year-old ultrasound technician and
former paparazzo from Los Angeles, lost her job in her new
field in early November, and is also planning a low key
holiday.
"It can't be the way I want it to be, and that's the
difficult thing about it," she said.
A record turnout two weeks ago on Black Friday, the day
after Thanksgiving, when tens of millions of Americans, lured
by bargains, hit stores to kick their holiday shopping into
high gear, belied how much many Americans still struggle.
Stores such as Kohl's Corp and Gap Inc's
Old Navy and J.C. Penney Co Inc all reported sales
declines in November, as shoppers proved more frugal than
television images of in-store bedlam would have suggested.
Meanwhile, bargain basement chains like Dollar General
have been on a tear.
The National Retail Federation expects holiday retail sales
to be up 2.8 percent, below last year's 5.2 percent increase.
In contrast, sales at luxury stores like Saks Fifth Avenue and Nordstrom Inc have soared all year and
their November sales -- Saks' same-store sales rose 9.3 percent
-- show holiday sales are off to a strong start.
"I've been fortunate to have a good year, so I am feeling
good. Trying to kick start the economy," said Andrew Rothstein,
a 40-year-old investment banker with TD Waterhouse shopping at
Saks Fifth Avenue's flagship store in Manhattan last week.
Unemployment slipped last month to 8.6 percent, in part
because many job seekers simply gave up looking. The rising
cost of food and fuel is adding to the pinch, curbing the
spending power of millions and delaying a meaningful recovery
in consumer spending.
Adam Morales, a 64-year-old retiree from Louisiana on a
fixed income, said he'll spend less on gifts for his five
children and seven grandchildren. "The price of living went up
so much," he said. "Last year, I spent $25 on each one. This
year I will have to spend $10," he said.
Retailers know how hard it is for shoppers this year:
Wal-Mart Stores Inc brought back its layaway program
after a five-year break.
Even people making decent money are being cautious. Aldo
Inoster, a stock broker from Queens, New York, will limit his
Christmas gifts to family members.
"It has to be a very sweet deal to get us out shopping,"
said Inoster, 50, while shopping at an Old Navy in New York's
Herald Square on Thanksgiving.
FOR THE RICH, GETTING BACK TO NORMAL
At the high end of the widening income gap, many Americans
are shopping like it's 2007 again.
On Friday night, stores on Manhattan's luxury avenues were
packed, with people waiting several turns before being able to
use the elevator at Tiffany's store on Fifth Avenue.
Luxury chain Neiman Marcussaid last week it
has sold out of the ten 2012 Ferrari sports cars it offered in
its Christmas book of fantasy gifts for $395,000 each.
Yet for all the talk of luxury's rebound, sales at chains
like Saks remain below levels prior to the 2008 financial
crisis, which stopped high end shopping in its tracks. Many
wealthy Americans don't think the economy is out of jeopardy.
Peter White, principal of a technology staffing company in
Houston, said business is picking up though he is still not
going gangbusters with shopping this year.
"One of the reasons we're up here is because things are
starting to slowly turn around," said White, who took his
family to New York for a Christmas shopping trip that included
a visit to Tiffany on Friday. "I would never have made this
trip two years ago."
Nonetheless, the wealthy don't pull back much on luxury
even when markets are rough, as they have been, because their
"spending money" is not tied up in the stock market, said
Jonathan Bergman, a vice president at Palisades Hudson
Financial Group, whose clients include CEOs and have median
accounts of $5 million.
Millionaires, who account for nearly half of U.S. luxury
sales, have enough cash to keep up their spending habits even
if their income droops for a year, said Boston Consulting Group
senior partner Jean-Marc Bellaiche.
"The fact that you make a little bit less this year will
not affect your ability to buy a $3,000 watch," he said.