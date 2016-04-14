A Russian Helix KA-27 helicopter flies near the guided-missile cruiser USS Vella Gulf while conducting operations in the Gulf of Aden, in this U.S. Navy picture taken February 9, 2009. REUTERS/US Navy/MC2 Jason R. Zalasky/Handout via Reuters

MIAMI Secretary of State John Kerry on Thursday condemned what the United States has called a simulated attack on a U.S. Navy ship in the Baltic Sea by two Russian warplanes, saying it was a dangerous and provocative act.

"We condemn this kind of behavior. It is reckless. It is provocative. It is dangerous. And under the rules of engagement that could have been a shoot-down," Kerry said in an interview with CNN Espanol and the Miami Herald. "People need to understand that this is serious business and the United States is not going to be intimidated on the high seas. ... We are communicating to the Russians how dangerous this is and our hope is that this will never be repeated."

