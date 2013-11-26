Sex in Thai city frustrates junta
PATTAYA, Thailand With mascots dressed as smiling fish and a police rock band, Thai authorities launched a "Happy Zone" at the weekend to improve the image of a city notorious for sex tourism.
BOSTON A man who worked as a Santa Claus in a Massachusetts shopping mall has been ordered not to put the red suit back on until a court resolves a charge that he groped an adult coworker over the weekend.
The man, Herbert Jones, 62, was arrested on Saturday and charged with one count of indecent assault and battery on a person over the age of 14, Russ Eonas, a spokesman for the Plymouth County district attorney's office, said on Tuesday.
The prosecutor's office declined to comment on reports that the co-worker wore an elf costume as part of the job.
Jones pleaded not guilty and was released on $1,000 bail. A judge ordered him to stay away from the Hanover Mall, where he had worked, and not to seek work as a mall Santa until the charges are resolved.
Jones is due back in court on December 24, Christmas Eve.
TIJUANA The rust-red U.S. fence along the Mexican border has inspired various quirky architectural structures, from a frontier-themed mansion to a humble treehouse with uninterrupted views across the Californian scrubland.
LONDON Prince George, Britain's third in line to the throne, is to start school in southwest London in September, Kensington Palace announced on Friday.