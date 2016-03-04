Hewlett Packard Enterprise reveals powerful computer prototype
Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co on Tuesday unveiled a new computer prototype that it said could handle more data than any similar system in the world.
WASHINGTON U.S. officials have lost control over one of a series of satellites used to provide weather data to military aircraft, but the use of a backup satellite means there will be no change to service, the Air Force said on Thursday.
Control was lost on Feb. 11, and officials are unsure whether it can be regained, the Air Force said in a statement.
The military weather satellite program is jointly run in Suitland, Maryland, by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and the Air Force.
(Reporting by Eric Walsh; Editing by Sandra Maler)
Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co on Tuesday unveiled a new computer prototype that it said could handle more data than any similar system in the world.
VATICAN CITY Pope Francis praised scientists working on treatments for genetic diseases on Thursday but condemned any use of human embryos in medical research.