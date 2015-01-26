LOS ANGELES There were six authenticated, unprovoked attacks by sharks on humans off the California coast in 2014, all of them confirmed or suspected to be by great whites, according to a shark research organization.

Out of those six attacks two people, both surfers, sustained injuries, according to the Shark Research Committee in a year-end report issued on Thursday.

The other four attacks were on another surfer, two kayakers and a woman using an outrigger canoe, the organization said. There was one attack in July, four in October and one in December.

According to the Shark Research Committee, there have been 83 shark attacks off the Pacific Coast since 2000, all but 10 of them thought to have been carried out by great whites.

Surfers were the victims of 65 percent of the attacks, the organization said.

