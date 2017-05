The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers said it has closed the Mississippi River to shipping traffic on Wednesday at lock and dam 25 near St. Louis after a towboat spilled 2,074 gallons of diesel while passing through the lock.

An environmental restoration crew is en route to the spill site and it is unclear how long the lock would remain closed, the Army Corps said.

(Reporting by Karl Plume in Chicago; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)