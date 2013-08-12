A Houston man shot himself to death in his wife's hospital room on Sunday, 3 1/2 hours after she had given birth to their baby, police said.

"Family members said he has been distraught recently," Houston police spokesman John Cannon said on Monday.

The man, whose identity has not been released, shot himself in a private room at Willowbrook Methodist Hospital in Northwest Houston on Sunday afternoon, Cannon said. He died shortly after being transported to another hospital, according to the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences.

His wife, who gave birth earlier on Sunday, was not injured, and Cannon said the baby was not in the room at the time.

Although Texas has a law allowing licensed firearms owners to carry concealed weapons, they are prohibited in many places, including hospitals.

Police did not know what kind of gun was used. A spokesperson from the Houston Methodist Hospital would not comment on the incident.

(Reporting by Andrea Lorenz; Editing by Greg McCune and Maureen Bavdek)