ROSWELL, New Mexico Austrian skydiver Felix Baumgartner broke the record for the highest manned balloon flight on Sunday after his craft rose 23 miles above New Mexico, project sponsors said.

The 43-year-old daredevil was inside a capsule tethered to the massive but extremely delicate helium balloon high above Roswell, New Mexico.

He aimed to set four world records, including jumping from the capsule to become the first person to break the speed of sound in a skydiving freefall.

(Editing by Barbara Goldberg and Doina Chiacu)