U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross sits for a portrait after an interview in his office in Washington, U.S. May 9, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

WASHINGTON Chief executives from major U.S. steel producers will speak at a public hearing on Wednesday in Washington on the effects of steel imports on U.S. national security, the Commerce Department said on Tuesday.

Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross and the CEOs of Nucor Corp, AK Steel Holding Inc, ArcelorMitall SA and Timken Steel Corp will be among those participating, the department said in a statement.

