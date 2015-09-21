NEW YORK Biotech stocks tumbled on Monday after U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton's tweet against "price gouging" in specialty drug markets, citing a New York Times story.

Clinton tweeted, "Price gouging like this in the specialty drug market is outrageous. Tomorrow I'll lay out a plan to take it on."

The article referenced drug prices that have skyrocketed, in some cases due to drug shortages, but others that have seen their price jump because of a business strategy of buying older drugs and turning them into expensive specialty drugs.

The Nasdaq biotech index dropped to a session low of 3,535.86.60 and was last down 4 percent at 3,584.97. In the Nasdaq Composite index, 17 of the largest point decliners were from the healthcare sector.

After climbing more than 1 percent in the early portion of trading, Wall Street sharply pared gains on the biotech weakness, with the Nasdaq composite in negative territory and the S&P 500 hovering near the unchanged mark.

The Proshares Ultrashort Nasdaq biotech ETF, which seeks daily investment results of two times the inverse of the Nasdaq biotech index, hit a session high of $31.68 and was last up 7.8 percent at $30.81.

Immunogen shares were down 12.9 percent to $12.76 after tumbling to a session low of $12.06. Gilead Sciences was off 2.5 percent at $105.72 and Biogen dropped 5.5 percent at $297.50.

(Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Nick Zieminski and Andrew Hay)