A Wall Street sign is seen in Lower Manhattan in New York, January 20, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Segar

SAN FRANCISCO U.S. stock index futures opened higher on Thursday after polls closed in Britain with early signs that the "remain" campaign is leading in the country's EU membership referendum.

S&P 500 e-mini futures were up 0.43 percent. Earlier on Thursday, U.S. stocks rallied as Wall Street bet strongly that Britons would vote to remain part of the European Union, potentially avoiding a hit to European trade and its consequences to global economic growth.

(Reporting by Noel Randewich; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)