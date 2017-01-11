Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) shortly after the opening bell in New York, U.S., January 9, 2017. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite index opened flat on Wednesday, ahead of President-elect Donald Trump's first formal news conference, where he is expected to give more insight into his plans to boost economic growth.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was up 20.7 points, or 0.1 percent, at 19,876.23, helped by gains in Merck (MRK.N).

The S&P 500 .SPX was down 0.21 points, or 0.009256 percent, at 2,268.69 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was up 2.02 points, or 0.04 percent, at 5,553.84.

(Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)