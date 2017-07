Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., July 12, 2017.

(Reuters) - U.S. stocks opened little changed on Thursday, as investors waited for Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen's second day of testimony before Congress.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 5.41 points, or 0.03 percent, to 21,537.55. The S&P 500 .SPX gained 0.86 points, or 0.03 percent, to 2,444.11. The Nasdaq Composite .IXIC added 4.29 points, or 0.07 percent, to 6,265.46.