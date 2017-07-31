FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
28 minutes ago
Wall Street opens higher, Dow hits record high
#TopNews
#Business
#SpecialReports
#Technology
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
Punjab, Maharashtra warn cotton farmers on pest attacks
Agriculture
Punjab, Maharashtra warn cotton farmers on pest attacks
As food prices slump, pressure grows for more interest rate cuts
Economy
As food prices slump, pressure grows for more interest rate cuts
How China’s biggest bank got ensnared in laundering probe
Reuters Investigates
How China’s biggest bank got ensnared in laundering probe
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
July 31, 2017 / 11:47 AM / 28 minutes ago

Wall Street opens higher, Dow hits record high

1 Min Read

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., July 20, 2017.Brendan McDermid

(Reuters) - U.S. stocks opened higher on the last day of July, with the Dow hitting a record high, as investors remained optimistic about second-quarter corporate earnings and ahead of economic data.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 37.48 points, or 0.17 percent, to 21,867.79.

The S&P 500 .SPX gained 4.29 points, or 0.173537 percent, to 2,476.39.

The Nasdaq Composite .IXIC added 18.57 points, or 0.29 percent, to 6,393.25.

Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.