U.S. government posts $182 billion surplus in April
WASHINGTON The U.S. government had a $182 billion budget surplus in April, confounding market expectations for a deficit, according to Treasury Department data released on Wednesday.
NEW YORK U.S. stock index futures opened lower on Sunday in the wake of Friday's coordinated attacks in Paris that left more than 130 dead.
At 18:05 EST S&P 500 e-minis ESc1 were down 15.5 points, or 0.77 percent, with 17,546 contracts changing hands. Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQc1 were down 39.75 points, or 0.88 percent, in volume of 2,305 contracts. Dow e-minis 1YMc1 were down 129 points, or 0.75 percent, with 2,112 contracts changing hands.
The New York Stock Exchange said it will observe a moment of silence at 9:25 a.m. EST.
WASHINGTON Minneapolis Federal Reserve Bank President Neel Kashkari said on Wednesday that there should not be any relaxation of regulations that have tightened oversight of Wall Street.