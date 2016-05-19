Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, U.S., May 16, 2016. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

NEW YORK The S&P 500 fell to its lowest level since March on Thursday as Wall Street became more worried that the U.S. Federal Reserve might raise interest rates as early as June.

The Dow Jones industrial average .DJI fell 91.42 points, or 0.52 percent, to 17,435.2, the S&P 500 .SPX lost 7.61 points, or 0.37 percent, to 2,040.02 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 26.59 points, or 0.56 percent, to 4,712.53.

