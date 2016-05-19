German government at odds with itself over Greek debt relief
BERLIN Germany's coalition government split along party lines on Monday over the question of debt relief for Greece ahead of a crunch meeting in Brussels to tackle the thorny issue.
NEW YORK The S&P 500 fell to its lowest level since March on Thursday as Wall Street became more worried that the U.S. Federal Reserve might raise interest rates as early as June.
The Dow Jones industrial average .DJI fell 91.42 points, or 0.52 percent, to 17,435.2, the S&P 500 .SPX lost 7.61 points, or 0.37 percent, to 2,040.02 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 26.59 points, or 0.56 percent, to 4,712.53.
(Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Nick Zieminski)
BERLIN Germany's coalition government split along party lines on Monday over the question of debt relief for Greece ahead of a crunch meeting in Brussels to tackle the thorny issue.
LONDON Oil prices rose on Monday, bolstered by confidence that top exporters will this week agree to extend supply curbs, with suggestions the cuts could even be deepened.