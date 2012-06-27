Pasco County Sheriff Chris Nocco (C) confirms that his deputies recovered the body of an unidentified, fully-clothed, white male found floating in the area of a washed out street flooded by water from Tropical Storm Debby in New Port Richey, Florida, June 27, 2012. Florida. REUTERS/Brian Blanco

A section of Interstate 10 near mile marker 307 remains underwater and closed in Columbia County near Lake City, Florida, June 27, 2012. REUTERS/Phil Sears

A section of Interstate 10 near mile marker 307 remains underwater and closed in Columbia County near Lake City, Florida, June 27, 2012. REUTERS/Phil Sears

Tim Kocurek cleans up floodwater inside a convenience store in the wake of Tropical Storm Debby in New Port Richey, Florida June 27, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Blanco

Lynn Blanton wades to the airboat of Randy Howard (C), as he is rescued in Wellborn, Florida, late in the evening of June 26, 2012. REUTERS/Phil Sears

Floodwaters associated with Tropical Storm Debby begin to fall in this mobile home community in New Port Richey, Florida, June 27, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Blanco

Madison Montgomery and her boyfriend Gregory Nauykas gather belongings in Nauykas' flooded home after evacuating due to the floodwater associated with Tropical Storm Debby in New Port Richey, Florida, June 26, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Blanco

Refusing to evacuate despite over a foot of water inside her home, Georgia Brown inspects the damage in her living room caused by floodwater associated with Tropical Storm Debby in New Port Richey, Florida, June 26, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Blanco

Matt Smeaton (C), 14, joins friends as they float down a closed six-lane road as floodwater associated with Tropical Storm Debby rises around them in New Port Richey, Florida, June 26, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Blanco

A truck plows through water that covers a section of Highway 90 leading into Live Oak, Florida, June 26, 2012. Tropical Storm Debby drifted slowly eastward over Florida's Gulf Coast on Tuesday, threatening to dump more rain on areas already beset by flooding. After stalling in the Gulf of Mexico, the storm was finally moving but was expected to take two more days to finish its wet slog across Florida. REUTERS/Phil Sears

Sandbags try to hold back three to four feet of water in front of downtown businesses in Live Oak, Florida June 26, 2012. REUTERS/Phil Sears

An SUV plows through water that covers a section of Highway 90 leading into Live Oak, Florida, June 26, 2012. Tropical Storm Debby drifted slowly eastward over Florida's Gulf Coast on Tuesday, threatening to dump more rain on areas already beset by flooding. After stalling in the Gulf of Mexico, the storm was finally moving but was expected to take two more days to finish its wet slog across Florida. REUTERS/Phil Sears

A submerged sign is seen on a flooded business along Highway 129 in Live Oak, Florida, June 26, 2012. REUTERS/Phil Sears

A crew from the Cedar Key Public Works Department begins the process of cleaning up the damage and debris left behind in the wake of what had been Tropical Storm Debby, in Cedar Key, Florida, June 27, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Blanco

Tropical Storm Debby is seen in this National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration handout satellite image dated June 27, 2012. REUTERS/NOAA/GOES Project/Handout

A crew from the Cedar Key Public Works Department begins the process of cleaning up the damage and debris left behind in the wake of what had been Tropical Storm Debby, in Cedar Key, Florida, June 27, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Blanco

Cousins Qumayne Scott and Morley Tompkins, both three, eat a dinner at an evacuation shelter set at at the Suwannee County Coliseum in Live Oak, Florida, June 26, 2012. REUTERS/Phil Sears

Trying to hold back three to four feet of floodwater, volunteers place sandbags in front of downtown businesses along Highway 90 in Live Oak, Florida, June 26, 2012. REUTERS/Phil Sears

Doreen Mylin, owner of the Magic Manatee Marina, pauses to inspect the damage as the water associated with Tropical Storm Debby rises and floods her business in Homosassa, Florida, June 26, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Blanco

David Rivera cleans his home from the damage and water caused by floodwaters from Tropical Storm Debby in New Port Richey, Florida, June 27, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Blanco

TALLAHASSEE, Florida The remnants of Tropical Storm Debby moved out into the open Atlantic on Wednesday and rains finally eased over Florida but the state was struggling to clean up the soggy mess left behind.

In Debby's wake were flooded homes and businesses, roads under water or cratered with sinkholes, and overflowing rivers that sent thousands fleeing for higher ground.

Emergency managers said it was too early to gauge the extent of the damage. About 11,000 customers were without electric power in 39 counties on Wednesday, down from 29,000 on Tuesday.

The storm deluged parts of central and northern Florida with more than two feet of rain as it hovered in the Gulf of Mexico and cut across the peninsula. It was downgraded to a tropical depression when its winds died down on Tuesday night.

By Wednesday afternoon it was just a disorganized mass of thunderstorms out in the Atlantic, falling apart as it sped away from the Florida coast.

"Rainfall associated with Debby will continue to diminish across the Florida Peninsula today," forecasters at the U.S. National Hurricane Center in Miami said.

Two Florida deaths were blamed on the storm and medical examiners were trying to determine whether two others were storm-related.

A central Florida woman in Polk County was killed when her car hydro-planed on a flooded road and a woman in neighboring Highlands County was killed when a tornado wrecked her home, a spokeswoman for the Florida Division of Emergency Management said.

A man died after his canoe capsized on Lake Dorr in the Ocala National Forest a few hours after Debby made landfall on Tuesday, and medical examiners were still investigating whether his death was related to the storm.

On Wednesday, Pasco County Sheriff's waded into flood waters around the Anclote River to recover the body of a man in his 40s.

"At this point it's really too early to tell what the cause of death was," sheriff's spokesman Doug Tobin said.

Torrential rains caused the Anclote to rise from nine feet before the storm to major flood level of 27 feet on Tuesday. The flood waters had receded a little on Wednesday but still lapped dangerously over surrounding roadways and had a strong enough current to sweep people away, Tobin said.

"Even though it's sunny out we're still urging people to use extreme caution in crossing roads that have water flowing over them. They are still extremely dangerous," he said.

(Writing by Jane Sutton; Editing by Vicki Allen and Eric Walsh)