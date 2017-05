A low-pressure area located several hundred miles west-southwest of West Africa's Cape Verde Islands has a 70 percent chance of becoming a tropical cyclone over the next 48 hours, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said on Tuesday.

"A tropical depression will likely form within the

next day or two while the system moves west-northwestward," the Miami-based weather forecaster said.

