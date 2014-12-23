Meteorologists see normal Atlantic hurricane season in 2017
Most meteorologists forecast the 2017 Atlantic hurricane season will be less active than a year ago, with the number of named storms and hurricanes near average.
JACKSON, Miss. Tornadoes unleashed by thunderstorms along the U.S. Gulf Coast struck southeastern Mississippi on Tuesday, causing numerous injuries and extensive damage to homes and businesses in at least two counties, a state emergency management spokesman said.
One of the heaviest-hit areas was a commercial district along the U.S. Highway 98 bypass in the town of Columbia in Marion County, about 30 miles west of Hattiesburg, the spokesman, Greg Flynn, told Reuters. He said some people were severely hurt, but he was unable to quantify the full extent of the injuries.
Tropical Depression One has strengthened into Tropical Storm Arlene in the North Atlantic, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said on Thursday.