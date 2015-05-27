Flood waters cover cars at the Meyergrove Apartment complex in Houston, Texas May 26, 2015. REUTERS/Daniel Kramer

Dustin Nichols helps clean up his parents' flood damaged home in San Marcos, Texas May 26, 2015. REUTERS/Tamir Kalifa

Sarah Alvarez and her mother Janie De Los Santos (R), take a break from cleaning their flood damaged house in San Marcos, Texas May 26, 2015. REUTERS/Tamir Kalifa

Bill Taylor helps clean and remove debris from the interior of a friend's flood damaged home in San Marcos, Texas May 26, 2015. REUTERS/Tamir Kalifa

DerryAnn Krupinsky (3rd L) coordinates where to send crews of volunteers helping with flood relief efforts from a shopping center parking lot in San Marcos, Texas May 26, 2015. REUTERS/Tamir Kalifa

James Canchola makes light of his flood damaged belongings while talking with friends outside of his home in San Marcos, May 26, 2015. REUTERS/Tamir Kalifa

John Hansen checks his phone while he and friends work to remove damaged drywall and clean his flood damaged home in San Marcos, May 26, 2015. REUTERS/Tamir Kalifa

Larry Bowls surveys the flood damage to his friend's neighborhood in San Marcos, Texas May 26, 2015. REUTERS/Tamir Kalifa

Volunteers gather in a shopping center parking lot before dispersing to help with flood relief efforts in San Marcos, May 26, 2015. REUTERS/Tamir Kalifa

An American flag, a remnant of Memorial Day holiday one day earlier, waves despite being caught in a tree, while Martin Bali, a resident of Austin, Texas, cleans his shoes after visiting a friend at his flood damaged home in San Marcos, Texas May 26, 2015. REUTERS/Tamir Kalifa

Wilber Gonzales uses a chainsaw to cut fallen tree trunks into small pieces along the banks of the Blanco River in Wimberley, Texas May 26, 2015. REUTERS/Tamir Kalifa

Michael Fisher strips drywall from his mother-in-law's flood damaged home in Wimberley, Texas May 26, 2015. REUTERS/Tamir Kalifa

Amy Gilmour describes how the Blanco River crested at a record 43 feet during the Memorial Day weekend floods while helping pick up debris from the backyards of flood damaged homes in Wimberley, Texas May 26, 2015. REUTERS/Tamir Kalifa

Jake Johnson (L), a volunteer from Austin, talks with Michael J. Sullivan (R) about his 1967 Alfa Romeo Duetto, which he was restoring before the Memorial Day weekend floods destroyed it in Wimberley, Texas May 26, 2015. REUTERS/Tamir Kalifa

Amy Gilmour, a volunteer from San Antonio, Texas, walks past a pile of debris, which included parts of destroyed homes, that amassed when the Blanco River flooded during the Memorial Day weekend rains in Wimberley, Texas May 26, 2015. REUTERS/Tamir Kalifa

AUSTIN, Texas Hundreds of people were ordered to evacuate flood-threatened areas of Texas on Wednesday as storms bringing torrential rains battered the state, where at least 15 people have been killed in weather-related incidents this week, including six in Houston.

People were told to stay away from more than 200 homes in Parker County where the Brazos River was poised to overflow its banks about 30 miles (50 km) west of Fort Worth on Wednesday night, county officials said.

"The river is coming up fast and flowing at dangerous volumes," Parker County Judge Mark Riley told a news conference, adding shelters were available.

The death toll in Texas was expected to rise, with about a dozen people still missing and a new round of thunderstorms pelting the already flooded cities of Houston and Austin.

In Hays County alone, nine people were missing after flood waters on Monday swept away homes from their foundations. Three people in the county, about 30 miles (50 km) southwest of Austin, were already confirmed dead.

The return of heavy rains was impeding emergency rescue efforts.

"The river is going to start to rise again," said Kharley Smith, the Hays County Emergency Management coordinator. "It is going to shift the previously inspected debris piles."

Floods damaged about 4,000 structures and snarled transport in Houston, the fourth most-populous U.S. city, where more than a thousands vehicles were trapped in rising water.

The body of the latest victim in Houston, a 31-year-old man, was discovered near a submerged vehicle, the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences said. His name has not been released.

The storms dealt a blow to air travel in the region with nearly 240 flights canceled as of 5:30 p.m. (18:30 EST) at airports in Dallas and Houston, which are among the nation's busiest.

The National Weather Service issued flash flood watches for parts of North Texas and large sections of Oklahoma.

Near Dallas, police evacuated people living near a dam that had threatened to burst due to surging floodwaters. Water topped the dam and police ordered people living downstream to evacuate and move livestock to higher ground.

About 11 inches (28 cm) of rain fell in Houston on Monday, while parts of Austin were hit by as much as 7 inches (18 cm).

There was no damage estimate available for Texas, which has a $1.4 trillion-a-year economy and is the country's main domestic source of energy.

(Writing by Jon Herskovitz in Austin, Texas; Additional reporting by Lisa Maria Garza in Dallas, Jim Forsyth in San Antonio, Heide Brandes in Oklahoma City and Amanda Orr in Houston; Editing by Lisa Lambert and Sandra Maler)