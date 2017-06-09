Baraka Lusambo, 7, Pendo Noni 16, Emmanuel Rutema, 15, and Mwigulu Magesaa 14, Tanzanians with albinism who had body parts chopped off in witchcraft-driven attacks, relax after eating a big dinner at a home in the Staten Island borough of New York City, U.S., June 4, 2017. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Baraka Lusambo, 7, Mwigulu Magesaa 14, Emmanuel Rutema, 15, and Pendo Noni 16, Tanzanians with albinism who had body parts chopped off in witchcraft-driven attacks, arrive with sunglasses on for prosthetic arm fittings at the Shriners Hospital in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, U.S., May 30, 2017. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Baraka Lusambo, 7, a Tanzanian with albinism who had his arm chopped off in a witchcraft-driven attack, hugs Teresa Piasecka, supervisory officer for U.S. Customs and Border Protection, before his flight home to Tanzania, at JFK airport in New York, U.S., June 6, 2017. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Mwigulu Magesaa (L), 14, Baraka Lusambo, (C), 7, and Pendo Noni 16, wait in the lobby during prosthetic arm fittings at the Shriners Hospital in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, U.S., May 30, 2017. All three are Tanzanians with albinism who had body parts chopped off in witchcraft-driven attacks. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Pendo Noni, 16, a Tanzanian with albinism who had an arm chopped off in a witchcraft-driven attack, shakes the water out of her clothes as she does laundry at the Global Medical Relief Fund house in the Staten Island borough of New York City, U.S., June 2, 2017. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Emmanuel Rutema, 15, and Pendo Noni 16, (R) play air hockey as they wait to have lunch after a prosthetic fitting at the Shriners Hospital in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, U.S., May 30, 2017. Rutema and Noni are Tanzanians with albinism who had body parts chopped off in witchcraft-driven attacks. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Baraka Lusambo, 7, a Tanzanian with albinism who had an arm chopped off in a witchcraft-driven attack, jumps on a trampoline in the Staten Island borough of New York City, U.S., June 3, 2017. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Pendo Noni, 16, a Tanzanian with albinism who had an arm chopped off in a witchcraft-driven attack, looks out of the window at the Global Medical Relief Fund house in the Staten Island borough of New York City, U.S., June 2, 2017. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Mwigulu Magesaa 14, a Tanzanian with albinism who had an arm chopped off in a witchcraft-driven attack, looks at a computer screen at the Global Medical Relief Fund house in the Staten Island borough of New York City, U.S., June 2, 2017. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Emmanuel Rutema, 15, holds hands with Baraka Lusambo, 7, while waiting during prosthetic arm fittings at the Shriners Hospital in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, U.S., May 30, 2017. Both are Tanzanians with albinism who had arms chopped off in witchcraft-driven attacks. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Emmanuel Rutema, 15, works on a pencil drawing at the Global Medical Relief Fund house in the Staten Island borough of New York City, U.S., June 2, 2017. Rutema, a Tanzanian with albinism, had an arm and fingers chopped off and part of his tongue pulled out in a witchcraft-driven attack. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Mwigulu Magesaa 14, a Tanzanian with albinism who had an arm chopped off in a witchcraft-driven attack, gets help in an examination room during a prosthetic fitting at the Shriners Hospital in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, U.S., May 30, 2017. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Mwigulu Magesaa 14, a Tanzanian with albinism who had an arm chopped off in a witchcraft-driven attack, waits in an examination room during a prosthetic fitting at the Shriners Hospital in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, U.S., May 30, 2017. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

A worker prepares a prosthetic arm during a fitting at the Shriners Hospital in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, U.S., May 30, 2017. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Mwigulu Magesaa 14, (R) wakes up Emmanuel Rutema, 15, both Tanzanians with albinism who had body parts chopped off in witchcraft-driven attacks, at the Global Medical Relief Fund house in the Staten Island borough of New York City, U.S., June 2, 2017. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Pendo Noni, 16, a Tanzanian with albinism who had an arm chopped off in a witchcraft-driven attack, looks at her prosthetic hook at the Global Medical Relief Fund house in the Staten Island borough of New York City, U.S., June 2, 2017. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Baraka Lusambo, 7, a Tanzanian with albinism who had an arm chopped off in a witchcraft-driven attack, puts on his shirt during a prosthetic fitting while he sucks on his lollipop, at the Shriners Hospital in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, U.S., May 30, 2017. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

NEW YORK Four Tanzanian children with albinism who lost limbs, fingers, and teeth in superstition-driven attacks made their way home this week after receiving prosthetics - and a dose of confidence - in the United States.

The children, ages 7, 14, 15 and 16, were treated free of charge at Shriners Hospital for Children in Philadelphia.

Their travel and housing expenses were covered by the Global Medical Relief Fund, a New York-based charity that helps children who have been injured in conflicts or disasters.

"When they come here, they have lost so much. They have lost part of their youth and part of their dignity," said Elissa Montanti, founder of the fund, who housed them in the New York City borough of Staten Island.

"We put them back together," she said. "When they go back, they have a stronger sense of empowerment."

To stay in the United States, the children would have to file for asylum, and the fund can only afford to pay for the them while they receive medical care, Montanti said.

Albinism is a congenital disorder that causes lack of pigment in skin, hair and eyes. According to the World Health Organization, in sub-Saharan Africa 1 in 5,000 to 15,000 people could be affected.

In Tanzania, it affects about 1 in 1,400.

Albinos are attacked for their body parts, which are highly prized in witchcraft and can fetch a high price. Superstition leads many people in Tanzania to believe that albinos are ghosts who bring bad luck.

The United Nations estimates that at least 75 albinos were killed in Tanzania between 2000 and 2015 but says that could represent a fraction of the attacks as most occur in secretive rituals in rural areas.

CARTOONS, YOUTUBE HELP HEALING

As they moved through the stages of treatment and recovery, drawing, talking among themselves in Swahili, searching for YouTube videos on Google and watching cartoons helped the children heal. They typically visited the hospital five times during their two to three month stay.

Mwigulu Magesa, 14, said he wants to be president of Tanzania one day. Emmanuel Rutema, 15, wants to be a doctor.

Though they have a good grasp of English, which they study at home, the children were accompanied by Ester Rwela, a translator and social worker with the charity Under the Same Sun, which advocates for people with albinism.

"The first time the Tanzanian kids came in, there was not a lot of conversation. They were extremely shy. They kind of huddled together in a pack," said Dr. Scott Kozin, chief of staff at Shriners Hospital.

"They weren't used to us and we weren't used to them, and there were a lot of awkward moments. And then as they got to know us, they started to open up to me and to the staff and to the therapists," he said.

The children are able to attach and adjust prosthetic arms to their bodies, wash their laundry by hand and hang it to dry and make dinner.

Near the end of their stay, they would walk into the hospital with confidence, sporting sunglasses and button-down shirts and looking "like they were home," Kozin said.

Click here to see a related photo essay: reut.rs/2t3lHlw

(Reporting by Ellen Wulfhorst, Thomson Reuters Foundation; Photographs by Carlo Allegri; Writing and editing by Melissa Fares and Toni Reinhold)