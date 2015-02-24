WASHINGTON Americans who obtained health insurance through an online federal marketplace and then filed tax returns using flawed forms provided by the government do not need to amend their returns, the U.S. Treasury said on Tuesday.

"We have concluded that these individuals do not need to file amended returns," a Treasury official said in a statement.

The Obama administration said on Feb. 20 that 800,000 people who signed up for health insurance under the Affordable Care Act, commonly known as Obamacare, received incorrect tax forms and should wait to receive new ones before filing their taxes.

The Treasury estimated that about 50,000 people have already submitted their returns, using the incorrect forms. However, these people do not have to worry about the Internal Revenue Service coming after them if it turns out they would have owed more money using the corrected forms.

"The IRS will not pursue the collection of any additional taxes from these individuals based on updated information in the corrected forms," said the official, who was not identified by name.

(Reporting by Jason Lange; Editing by Dan Grebler and Jonathan Oatis)