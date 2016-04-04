WASHINGTON Pfizer is conducting a review of the U.S. Treasury Department's latest actions to curb tax-avoiding "inversion" deals in which a U.S. company reincorporates overseas following the purchase of a foreign company.

"We are conducting a review of the U.S. Department of Treasury's Notice. We won't speculate on any potential impact until the review is completed," Pfizer spokeswoman Joan Campion said in an emailed statement.

The Treasury's actions, announced earlier on Monday, is the latest to target such deals. In the largest inversion transaction ever, Dublin-based Allergan Plc has agreed to be bought by New York's Pfizer Inc (PFE.N).

(Reporting by Lindsay Dunsmuir; Editing by Sandra Maler)