WASHINGTON The White House expressed hope on Monday that Republicans in the House of Representatives would support a short-term payroll tax cut agreement the Senate has passed and commit to finalizing a full-year deal early in 2012.

"We remain hopeful that tonight enough House Republicans will not vote in lockstep for a position that is supported by almost no one out there and will instead pass a payroll tax cut extension," White House spokesman Jay Carney told reporters.

"It is overwhelmingly the right thing to do," he said.

(Reporting By Laura MacInnis)