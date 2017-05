A portrait of the Pinterest logo in Ventura, California December 21, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Photo-sharing application company Pinterest has raised $367 million in its latest round of funding, according to a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission on Monday.

The amount raised values the company at $11 billion, The Wall Street Journal reported.

The current round of funding is expected to close in a few weeks, the paper said, citing an unnamed person familiar with the matter.

(Reporting by Ann Saphir)