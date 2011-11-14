Chelsea Clinton speaks during a panel discussion regarding technologies for economic empowerment at the Clinton Global Initiative in New York, September 22, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

NEW YORK The daughter of Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and former President Bill Clinton will be a special correspondent for NBC, the network announced on Monday.

Chelsea Clinton, who also works for her father's charitable foundation, will report for NBC Nightly News and the network's news magazine show "Rock Center with Brian Williams" on groups and individuals making a difference by doing good.

"People who imagine and implement solutions to challenges in their own lives, in their communities, in our country and in our world have always inspired me," Chelsea Clinton said in a statement.

Clinton, who has traditionally avoided the spotlight and was known for refusing to speak to the press during her mother's political campaigns, will also continue her public health work at New York University and studying for a doctorate at the University of Oxford.

"Chelsea Clinton has led a remarkable life. She possesses an uncommon understanding of humanity -- on city streets, across this country and around the globe," said NBC News anchor Brian Williams. "We are so excited she's joining us to tell the stories of ordinary people doing extraordinary things."

Jenna Bush Hager, daughter of former U.S. President George W. Bush, also works as a correspondent for NBC and has been reporting on issues like education for the network's "Today" show for the past couple of years.

