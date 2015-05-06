WASHINGTON A Maryland police officer bit a man's testicles during an off-duty fight outside a Baltimore bar and has been charged with assault, according to court documents made public on Wednesday.Anne Arundel County police officer Michael Flaig, 31, was arrested and charged on Tuesday night after attacking the victim, who was not named by Baltimore police.The fight stemmed from an argument that began after Flaig was accused of making unwanted sexual advances toward the victim's roommate, Baltimore police said in the charging documents.

The victim told Flaig to stop and the two got in an argument. The man left the bar and Flaig attacked him in an alley, police said. He attempted to punch the victim, missed and fell down.The victim pinned Flaig to the ground, straddling him around the upper body and neck area, police said. Flaig then bit the man's testicles, according to the court documents.

The victim was treated at the scene for injuries to his testicles, knees, elbows and lip.

Flaig fled, was found at a nearby bar with blood on his shirt, and was arrested on misdemeanor charges of second-degree assault, public intoxication and endangering the victim's safety, according to police.

Another unidentified man involved in the attack fled and is at large, police said.

Flaig, an officer for 10 years, has been suspended and placed on paid administrative duties. He is scheduled to appear in court on June 19.

"These charges are disturbing and we have an obligation as police officers to conduct ourselves in a professional manner on and off-duty," said Anne Arundel County Chief of Police Timothy J. Altomare.

