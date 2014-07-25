HOUSTON A North Texas city reopened a public park on Friday, a day after three of its maintenance crew employees were attacked by a swarm of bees with one being stung more than 1,000 times.

"Crews performed an extensive search to make sure the bees hadn't come back, and once that was done, they took down the barricades in the area," said Barry Levy, a spokesman for the city of Wichita Falls, about 100 miles (160 km) northwest of Dallas.

The three men were doing landscape work and mowing grass when the bees attacked, Levy said.

"The next thing his coworkers knew, he was covered in bees," Levy said. The man was treated at hospital and is expected to recover.

The other two men attempted to disperse the bees from their co-worker's body by throwing water on him but were unsuccessful. Firefighters arrived and were able to help the man after spraying him with fire retardant foam.

