SAN ANTONIO A motorcyclist who taunted San Antonio police for a week with a Facebook video of himself driving recklessly through traffic along with the message "catch me if you can" was caught while sneaking out of a friend's house, police said on Tuesday.

Police took Alberto Rodriguez, 27, into custody on Monday for suspected motorcycle theft and in connection with several outstanding arrest warrants.

"When we pulled up on the house, our man ran out the back door and was hiding behind an air-conditioning unit," San Antonio Police Chief William McManus told reporters.

An attorney for Rodriguez was not immediately available for comment.

Officers recovered a stolen motorcycle during the arrest but said it was not the one that was seen in the video.

Prosecutors were considering whether to charge him with traffic violations for what was captured in the video, where a rider is seen weaving through traffic at up to 100 mph on a packed San Antonio highway.

Police said the video was taken with a helmet camera and was first posted on Rodriguez's Facebook page with the message "Catch me if you can."

"He said 'catch me if you can,' and our detectives caught him," McManus said.

(Writing by Jon Herskovitz; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)