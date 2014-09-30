Durham farmer runs off with coal carrying crown
LONDON A Durham farmer has beaten dozens of rivals to the title of World Coal Carrying Champion after charging through a northern England town with a 50kg (110 pounds) sack on his back.
DALLAS A Texas man suspected of stealing a casket to play a prank on his sister by making her think he had dug up their dead father was arrested after she called police, police said on Tuesday.
Once Dallas police received the call from the sister who was concerned about what her brother had brought home, they linked the incident to a report of an assailant stealing an empty casket out of a hearse parked in the lot of Hughes Crown Hill Funeral Home, they said.
The man was arrested for public intoxication and will likely by charged with theft for the stolen casket, police said, adding the suspect did not disturb the grave of his father.
(Reporting by Lisa Maria Garza; Writing by Jon Herskovitz; Editing by Sandra Maler)
LONDON A Durham farmer has beaten dozens of rivals to the title of World Coal Carrying Champion after charging through a northern England town with a 50kg (110 pounds) sack on his back.
OTTAWA The Bank of Canada may not be known for its humor but it marked the nation's 150th anniversary with a bit of whimsy, embedding a computer code in its website that lets users unlock a digital celebration.