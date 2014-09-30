DALLAS A Texas man suspected of stealing a casket to play a prank on his sister by making her think he had dug up their dead father was arrested after she called police, police said on Tuesday.

Once Dallas police received the call from the sister who was concerned about what her brother had brought home, they linked the incident to a report of an assailant stealing an empty casket out of a hearse parked in the lot of Hughes Crown Hill Funeral Home, they said.

The man was arrested for public intoxication and will likely by charged with theft for the stolen casket, police said, adding the suspect did not disturb the grave of his father.

