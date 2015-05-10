A 4-year-old boy died when he was visiting the a Texas cemetery with his family and a nearly 100-year-old headstone fell over and struck him in the head, authorities said.

The child, whose named was not released, was brought to the Odessa Regional Medical Center on Friday where he was pronounced dead, Corporal Steve LeSueur, a spokesman for the Odessa, Texas, Police Department said on Saturday.

An autopsy will be performed on the child by authorities in Tarrant County, LeSueur said.

The accident occurred at the Ector County Cemetery in Odessa, in the western-central part of the state.

