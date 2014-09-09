AUSTIN Texas A Labrador retriever named Carly surprised her owners by bringing a weathered human skull to the front yard of their home in Austin, Texas, police said on Tuesday.

Police were searching the area for more bones, bringing in dogs trained in finding cadavers to the area where Carly discovered the skull on Monday, police said.

Police were also testing the skull and conducting dental records checks to see if it matches any missing persons cases in police files.

"It is considered suspicious until determined otherwise," police spokeswoman Lisa Cortinas said.

