LOS ANGELES A 3-month-old tiger cub has been found in a small Southern California town, a humane society said on Friday, and it was unclear where it came from.

The Ramona Humane Society in San Jacinto, 70 miles (110 km) east of Los Angeles, said on its Facebook page the male cub was found on Thursday and that California Department of Fish and Wildlife staff took it to an exotic animal sanctuary.

The humane society posted a short video of the cub drinking from a bucket of water in an enclosure.

Local television station CBS Los Angeles said the young tiger measures two feet (60 cm) long and was found by a woman in Hemet, just south of San Jacinto.

Representatives from the California Department of Fish and Wildlife and the Forever Wild Exotic Animal Sanctuary northeast of Los Angeles in Phelan, where the cub was reportedly taken, did not immediately return calls seeking comment.

It was unclear who might have owned the tiger cub or how it got loose.

