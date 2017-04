OKLAHOMA CITY Five people were killed in central Oklahoma on Friday as tornadoes raced across the area, a spokeswoman for the state Office of the Chief Medical Examiner said.

Two of the deaths occurred in Union City and one was in El Reno, west of Oklahoma City, said Amy Elliott, a spokeswoman for the agency. She could not immediately confirm where the other two deaths occurred.

(Reporting by Heide Brandes, Writing by Alex Dobuzinskis; Editing by Cynthia Johnston)