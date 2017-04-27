BEIJING China, the world's top aluminum producer, is seriously concerned by the U.S. probe into imports of the light metal and hopes to resolve the dispute through talks, Commerce Ministry spokesman Sun Jiwen said at a regular briefing on Thursday.

The U.S. Commerce Department launched an investigation on Wednesday to determine whether a flood of aluminum imports from China and elsewhere was compromising U.S. national security, Washington's second such move in a week aimed at metals trade.

