WASHINGTON U.S. Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell has pledged to hold a vote in June to renew the Export-Import Bank's charter before it expires at the end of that month, Democratic senators said on Thursday.

McConnell made the pledge to help secure Democratic support for legislation giving President Barack Obama "fast track" negotiating authority for a major Pacific Rim trade deal, Democratic Senators Patty Murray and Richard Durbin said.

The White House and most Senate Republicans support the "fast track" bill, but many of Obama's Democrats oppose it because they think the Asia trade deal could hurt U.S. workers.

Senator Maria Cantwell, a Democrat, had vowed to block the trade bill unless McConnell agreed to hold a vote to renew the Ex-Im Bank, which helps finance U.S. exports.

Aerospace giant Boeing (BA.N), which has a heavy presence in Cantwell's state of Washington, is a major beneficiary of the bank. But many conservatives in Congress want the Ex-Im Bank to shut down when its charter expires on June 30.

After McConnell pledged to schedule a reauthorization vote, the trade bill gained enough Democratic support to narrowly pass a procedural Senate hurdle on Thursday.

"The leader has been clear that while he does not support the reauthorization of the Ex-Im Bank, he is willing to have a vote and see where the Senate stands on the issue," McConnell spokesman Don Stewart said.

Even if the Senate votes to renew the embattled bank, it could face a tough road in the House of Representatives. Speaker John Boehner said on Thursday he has not made any commitments to hold a House vote to reauthorize the Ex-Im Bank.

Boehner has said he would take up an Ex-Im bill if the House Financial Services Committee passed one. But its leader, Republican Jeb Hensarling, has offered no plans to move a bill.

At a news conference on Thursday, Boehner left open the possibility of taking up a Senate measure that would keep the bank open.

"At this point the only commitment I've made is to Chairman Hensarling that if the Senate sends a bill over, there would be an open amendment process and the House would be allowed to work its will," Boehner said. "There are a lot of options for what could happen."

