Mexico's Economy Minister Ildefonso Guajardo delivers speech during the inauguration of ABA Antitrust in the Americas conference in Mexico City, Mexico June 1, 2017. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

WASHINGTON The United States and Mexico are close to announcing that they have struck a deal on sugar trade, Mexican Minister of Economy Ildefonso Guajardo said in an interview on CNBC on Tuesday.

Guajardo told CNBC the agreement would likely be announced at a planned news conference later on Tuesday with U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross after negotiators worked on minor technicalities overnight.

(Reporting by David Lawder; Writing by Susan Heavey; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)